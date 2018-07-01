Police Respond To Bomb Threat At Kmart

ST. JOSEPH, MO
Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Kmart store on North Belt in St. Joseph.
A call was made to the St. Joseph Police Department at 8:28 PM and officers responded to the scene. Police searched the store and did not find anything.
No other details have been released.
