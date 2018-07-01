Clear

Police Respond To Bomb Threat At Kmart

Police are investigating a bomb threat at the K-Mart store on North Belt in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 10:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 1, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

ST. JOSEPH, MO

Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Kmart store on North Belt in St. Joseph.

A call was made to the St. Joseph Police Department at 8:28 PM and officers responded to the scene. Police searched the store and did not find anything.

No other details have been released.

Sunday ended on a fantastic note with comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies. As for tonight, expect these nice conditions to continue. Mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the 60s.
