(ATCHISON, Ks.) Police in Atchison, Kansas are investigating after meth was found at an elementary school, according to mscnews.net.

Police say the drugs along with a hypodermic needle were brought to the Atchison Elementary School by a fifth grader.

The student allegedly showed the drugs to another student who then reported it to the school principal.

Police are still investigating.