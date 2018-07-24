Clear

Police investigate suspicious death on Lake Ave

SJPD investigate suspicious death on Lake Ave.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St.Joseph,MO) St. Joseph police reported to the 6500 block of Lake Avenue at around 9:30 Tuesday morning on a call for a suspicious death. After arriving on scene officers discovered a white male in his 20s hanging in a tree outside the vacant home.

According to Officer Keith Dudley, they have not yet determined if the death is considered a suicide or homicide. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The incident is still being investigated by the St.Joseph Police Department. Anyone with information should call the Detective Division at (816) 271-5336

