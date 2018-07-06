Clear

Police seek van seen before Atchison bombing

Police in Atchison, Kansas released surveillance video of a minivan seen moments before an explosion that damaged several downtown businesses Friday.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 11:24 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 11:34 PM

(ATCHISON, Ks.)-Police in Atchison, Kansas released surveillance video of a minivan seen moments before an explosion that damaged several downtown businesses Friday.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have seen the van. Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured the van near the blast moments before the device detonated.

Investigators believe the vehicle may be a 2004-2008 Nissan Quest.

The explosion happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities say an improvised explosive device was placed outside the Hair Spital Barber Shop at 120 North 8th Street. The blast shattered windows and spread debris across a one block area of downtown Atchison.

ATF and the Atchison Police Department have issued a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for detonating the explosive device.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the explosion is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662) text 63975 using the code ATFKC.

Police in Atchison, Kansas released surveillance video of a minivan seen moments before an explosion that damaged several downtown businesses Friday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A mostly clear day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and temperatures were on the mild side. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events