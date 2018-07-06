Police seek van seen before Atchison bombing

(ATCHISON, Ks.)-Police in Atchison, Kansas released surveillance video of a minivan seen moments before an explosion that damaged several downtown businesses Friday.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have seen the van. Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured the van near the blast moments before the device detonated.

Investigators believe the vehicle may be a 2004-2008 Nissan Quest.

The explosion happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities say an improvised explosive device was placed outside the Hair Spital Barber Shop at 120 North 8th Street. The blast shattered windows and spread debris across a one block area of downtown Atchison.

ATF and the Atchison Police Department have issued a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for detonating the explosive device.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the explosion is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662) text 63975 using the code ATFKC.