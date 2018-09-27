DEVELOPING: Police standoff taking place in St. Joseph

Clear
Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 5:13 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 5:35 PM

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- KQ2 can confirm a police standoff is taking place at 1719 North 2nd Street in St. Joseph.

A heavy police presence is on the scene. 

According to witness accounts, they say they heard gun shots.

Police have not confirmed a shooting took place.

KQ2 is on scene and will provide updates as they become available. 

The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
