DEVELOPING: Police standoff taking place in St. Joseph

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- KQ2 can confirm a police standoff is taking place at 1719 North 2nd Street in St. Joseph.
A heavy police presence is on the scene.
According to witness accounts, they say they heard gun shots.
Police have not confirmed a shooting took place.
KQ2 is on scene and will provide updates as they become available.
