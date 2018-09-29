Clear

Pony Express Run larger than last year

The 7th annual Pony Express Run took place Saturday morning at the Pony Express Museum in St. Joseph. This year, more people registered for the race than last year.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 9:11 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The 7th annual Pony Express Run took place Saturday morning at the Pony Express Museum in St. Joseph. This year, more people registered for the race than last year.

According to organizers, 285 people registered for the race. Which is 100 more than last year. 

Weather is always a large factor in how many people show up to the race, Gretchen Curley with the Junior League of St. Joseph said.

Curley was this year's Race Organizer and says that the money raised during the race is not their only source of funds.

"We've also raised a lot of money through local businesses, helping out and sponsoring our race," Curley said. "And that's really how we have raised the most money. We really appreciate the generosity that we have received from those sponsors."

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Junior League and proceeds will go towards funding grants and other events. Half of the proceeds will also be going to the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

Saturday's race included a half marathon, 5k run, and a kids run.

Organizers plan on holding the event once again next year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 43°
Chilly temperatures are expected to continue throughout today. Eventually, a few showers will move in from the west bringing on and off rain chances during the afternoon. Highs may eventually reach 60 degrees this evening but expect 50s for most of the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events