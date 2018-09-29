Pony Express Run larger than last year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The 7th annual Pony Express Run took place Saturday morning at the Pony Express Museum in St. Joseph. This year, more people registered for the race than last year.

According to organizers, 285 people registered for the race. Which is 100 more than last year.

Weather is always a large factor in how many people show up to the race, Gretchen Curley with the Junior League of St. Joseph said.

Curley was this year's Race Organizer and says that the money raised during the race is not their only source of funds.

"We've also raised a lot of money through local businesses, helping out and sponsoring our race," Curley said. "And that's really how we have raised the most money. We really appreciate the generosity that we have received from those sponsors."

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Junior League and proceeds will go towards funding grants and other events. Half of the proceeds will also be going to the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

Saturday's race included a half marathon, 5k run, and a kids run.

Organizers plan on holding the event once again next year.