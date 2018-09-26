Pony Express Run needs volunteers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The sixth annual Junior League Pony Express 5k and Half Marathon is this Saturday, September 29th, and they are in need of both runners and volunteers.

Organizers say volunteers play a big part by assisting with monitoring intersections, directing traffic, encouraging racers along the route and assisting with water and snack stations

This year the junior league has partnered with United Way. Earnings from the race will go to both organizations.

The proceeds that go to United Way will be distributed to their local community partners which is why they say participation is very important this year.



To walk, run, or volunteer visit www.ponyexpressrun.org