Pony Express Run needs volunteers

The sixth annual Junior League Pony Express 5k and Half Marathon organizers need of both runners and volunteers.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The sixth annual Junior League Pony Express 5k and Half Marathon is this Saturday, September 29th, and they are in need of both runners and volunteers.

Organizers say volunteers play a big part by assisting with monitoring intersections, directing traffic, encouraging racers along the route and assisting with water and snack stations

This year the junior league has partnered with United Way. Earnings from the race will go to both organizations.

The proceeds that go to United Way will be distributed to their local community partners which is why they say participation is very important this year.


To walk, run, or volunteer visit www.ponyexpressrun.org

After the coldest morning since late April, temperatures on Wednesday stayed in the 60s. With clear skies expected tonight, low temps will again fall into the lower 40s. A few spots may drop into the upper 30s! Will definitely need the jacket for Thursday morning.
