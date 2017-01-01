wx_icon Saint Joseph -9°

Power Outages Reported in St. Joseph Area

Multiple power outages have been reported in areas across parts of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 8:25 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple power outages have been reported in areas across parts of St. Joseph.

The outages occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to a KCP&L power outage map, almost 1,200 residents in the area of Gene Field and Cook Road between North Woodbine and Bishop Road are without power.

Another 1,500 residents in the area of Gene Field Road and Faraon Street between North Woodbine and North Riverside Road are also without power.

KCP&L said they are aware of the issue, and are working to get it fixed.

