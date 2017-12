(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to Missouri American Water, a precautionary boil water advisory that was issued yesterday has been lifted.

Scroll for more content...



The advisory was issued after a malfunctioning valve in a water storage tank caused water pressure to drop below a certain level.

The area affected was south of St. Joseph city limits extending to the Platte County line.

As stated in a press release, it is no longer necessary to boil water before drinking and/or cooking.