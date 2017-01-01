Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in Effect South of St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for a large area south of St. Joseph to the Platte county line.

According to a press release, a malfunctioning valve in a water storage tank caused water pressure to drop below a certain level.

The advisory is strictly a precaution and there is no evidence of contamination.

Residents withing St. Joseph city limits are NOT affected by the advisory.

The affected area is south of the city and described below:

· Starting at the NW boundary of impacted area – State Highway 59 forms the western boundary North to the intersection of W. Parker Rd.

· The area south of W. Parker Rd. going east to King Hill Ave. Rd. North (also known as State Rt. V).

· The area south of Hwy 752 (also known as Alabama, East Hyde, and Mason Rd.) going east to I-229.

· The area south of I-229 to I-29

· The area west of I-29 as it runs south from I-229 to county rd. O

· The area south of county rd. O as it runs east to 50th Rd. SE

· The area west of west off 50th Rd. SE as it runs south from county rd. O, including Pigeon Hill Rd. going south

· South on FF to South on H (all areas south of this)

· South on H to MM to DD (all areas south of this)

· Including the village of Faucet

The advisory is in effect until further notice. Customers under the boil advisory should bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using for drinking or cooking.

Tap water is safe for bathing and washing clothes.

Water quality samples will be taken to confim that the water is safe for consumption.

