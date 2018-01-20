Precipitation on the Way

We are watching for some precipitation this weekend, starting with Saturday afternoon and evening. We could see some drizzle across the area, with showers possible on Sunday, along with patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday.

We'll drop into the upper 30s on Monday with a chance of both rain and snow, and breezy conditions. The low 40s are in store for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

We'll begin to climb again into the mid 40s on Wednesday and the upper 40s on Thursday and Friday, both with partly cloudy skies.