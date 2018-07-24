President Trump met by protests in KC

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) President Donald Trump was met by protests during a visit to downtown Kansas City on Tuesday to speak to veterans.

President Trump addressed thousands of veterans at Municipal Auditorium at the at the Veterans of Foreign Wars' national convention.

According to the Facebook page for the event, "Protest Trump - Bring Your Own Balloon (BYOB)" a number of groups including The Human Rights Campaign-Kansas City, the Women's March on Washington in Kansas City, Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains Votes and Kansas City Veterans for Peace signed up for the protest.