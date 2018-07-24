Clear

President Trump met by protests in KC

President Donald Trump was met by protests during a visit to downtown Kansas City on Tuesday to speak to veterans.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 3:00 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) President Donald Trump was met by protests during a visit to downtown Kansas City on Tuesday to speak to veterans.

Scroll for more content...

President Trump addressed thousands of veterans at Municipal Auditorium at the at the Veterans of Foreign Wars' national convention.

According to the Facebook page for the event, "Protest Trump - Bring Your Own Balloon (BYOB)" a number of groups including The Human Rights Campaign-Kansas City, the Women's March on Washington in Kansas City, Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains Votes and Kansas City Veterans for Peace signed up for the protest.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events