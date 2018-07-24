Clear

President Trump offers prayers to victims in deadly duck boat accident

President Donald Trump is addressing veterans at a VFW convention in Kansas City.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 2:24 PM
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) During a speech to veterans at a VFW convention in Kansas City, President Donald Trump offered prayers to the 17 victims who died in a duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake near Branson on Thursday. 

