President Trump to visit Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)- President Donald Trump will be visiting Kansas City, Missouri later this month.

Trump will be partaking in a luncheon supporting Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is running for United States Senate.

Trump will attend the fundraising event on July 24, according to the Cass County, Missouri Republican Party's website.

The luncheon is $1,000 per person and $2,000 per couple.

The Cass County Republican's website said the location and time of the event will be provided to people upon their RSVP.