Local Students Celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Students from elementary to high school age from the area gathered at Bishop LeBlond for an all-school mass.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those of the Catholic Faith are celebrating National Catholic Schools Week.

Students gathered at Bishop LeBlond Wednesday morning for an all-school mass that included St. Joseph's three Catholic Elementary Schools as well as St. Gregory's in Maryville and Bishop Hogan in Chillicothe.

School's leadership are hopeful for the future of catholic schools. They say that with potential changes in a school voucher system at the federal level along with other policy changes can make the private schools more affordable.


"The new tax plan that allows for college savings accounts to be used to pay for elementary and high school for private schools and catholic schools. Parents can get a credit on their state taxes. That's always an incentive," LeBlond principal Jeff Sullivan said.

