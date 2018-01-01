Professor Running for Missouri State House

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local professor has decided to run for a state representative seat.

Scroll for more content...

Dr. Bob Bergland is currently a journalism professor at Missouri Western.

Bergland announced his candidacy for Missouri house of Representatives District 9 against Republican Delus Johnson.

He intends on bringing a focus on ethics to state government as well as education.

"Some of the things that I think are near and dear to my heart that would naturally be a part of my agenda would be education," Bergland said. 'Not only at the higher level of course but also pre-k, elementary and secondary education."

Bergland says that while he is running as a democrat, he does see himself as a moderate in most of the issues facing the government.

No democrat has run for the District 9 seat since 2010.