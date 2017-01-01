Property Tax Payments Due

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the new year approaching, it's time to start thinking about doing taxes.

Scroll for more content...

The Buchanan County Collector's Office said the last day for St. Joseph citizens to turn in their property tax payment is Sunday, December 31st.

The 31st falls on a Sunday, so the last day to turn the payment in to the collector's office in person is Friday, December 29th.

"There's no statute - Missouri statute - that allows them [taxes] to be paid late," Peggy Campbell, Buchanan County collector, said. "That's anything after January 1st. So, please get that postmark on there, or come in and pay. We will stay until the last person's taken care of."

The Collector's office is located in the Buchanan County Courthouse, and will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Online payments can be made up until midnight on December 31st before they are considered late.

A nine percent increase will be added for anyone who decides to wait and pay their property tax in January.