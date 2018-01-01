Proposal Stops Door-to-Door Sales at Night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sellers, beware: Going door-to-door to drum up business at night or early in the morning may be risky.

The St. Joseph City Council proposed an ordinance that would stop peddlers from knocking on doors after 8 p.m. and before 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

According to city documents the purpose of the bill is safety. In the explanation section of the ordinance, the St. Joseph Police Department said, “...multiple citizens raised safety concerns related to door-to-door sales during evening hours.” These kinds of sales could exposed residents to criminal conduct by sellers or people pretending to be salespeople, according to the explainer piece.

KQ2 News reached out to the St. Joseph Police Department to find out what specific incidents prompted the tighter regulations but the Department declined to comment until the City Council addresses the issue.

The proposal still has a long road before it would become official. But if the city did pass the ordinance, it would be joining other cities across Missouri with similar restrictions. According to city documents, Blue Springs, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, O’Fallon and Springfield all have similar regulations on the books.

The City Council will read Bill 1356-14 with the proposed addition to the ordinance at Monday’s meeting.