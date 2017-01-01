Protecting Your Home This Winter

The cold weather is setting in and people are stocking up on supplies to stay warm.

Shoppers have been picking up the basics; space heaters, warming blankets and humidifiers, along with a few unlikely items.

Westlake Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Cass Holtz said the store has seen an increased number of people purchasing heat tape and other items to protect their homes this winter.

“When you get sub-zero, it’s really easy for a pipe that's never frozen in your home before to actually freeze. People have been proactive thinking about it, so we’ve had a lot of preparation in the last week,” Holtz said.

With more people purchasing space heaters, there is also an increased risk of them becoming a fire hazard.

The store recommends not leaving your space heater unattended and to avoid placing space heaters near curtains or furniture.

Holtz also recommends changing furnace filters frequently during the winter months to insure the furnace will run efficiently.