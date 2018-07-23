Quiet Then Active Pattern This Workweek

After a very nice weekend in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, things do begin to change for the upcoming workweek in terms of both temperatures & rain chances.
It will be a quiet start to the week on Monday and lasting through Wednesday with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s.
Good rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday and will last through the weekend. There's still some uncertainty with how much rainfall we can get so keep it tuned to KQ2 for more updates throughout the week. It will be a welcome sight as we do need some relief from our drought situation. Temperatures will also take a nice summer cool down with highs only going up to the lower 80s to end the week.
