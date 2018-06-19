Rain & Storm Chances on the Way

After days of dry weather & extreme heat, big changes are moving in beginning into Tuesday. A cold is front is forecast to move through the area and then stall out over the area for much of the week. High temps on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and rain/thunderstorm chances will be likely. Some of these storms could be on the strong side during the afternoon so be sure to stay with KQ2 for updates. There could be some small hail and gusty winds, but heavy rain and flooding will be the main threats with 2-4 inches of rain possible. We do need the rain but we don't need it to all fall all at once.

As for the rest of the workweek into the weekend, we will see thunderstorm chances almost every single day as the stalled out front sits over or just to the north of the area. Another good chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

After Wednesday, we'll have on and off again storm chances through Sunday. The other big change you will feel in the air will be the much cooler summer temperatures with highs on Thursday and Friday only going up to the upper 70s. It will slightly warm up to near average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

