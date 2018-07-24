Rain Chances with Cooler Temps on the Way

Tuesday was a VERY nice day with sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s. As we go through tonight, expect clear skies to continue with lows dropping into the low 60s. A nice night to sleep with the windows open!

Some rain chances are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the work week. A 20 percent chance for Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90 on Wednesday and in the low 80s on Thursday.

Cooler temperatures will stick around as we head into the weekend. Friday will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday. Fingers crossed that we get some rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

