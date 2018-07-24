Tuesday was a VERY nice day with sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s. As we go through tonight, expect clear skies to continue with lows dropping into the low 60s. A nice night to sleep with the windows open!
Some rain chances are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the work week. A 20 percent chance for Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90 on Wednesday and in the low 80s on Thursday.
Cooler temperatures will stick around as we head into the weekend. Friday will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday. Fingers crossed that we get some rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Rain Chances with Cooler Temps on the Way
- Rain Chances Increase Saturday
- Rain Chances Moving In
- Warm Temps and Storm Chances Monday
- Hot Temps and Storm Chances for Tuesday
- Rain & Snow Chances for Weekend
- Some Rain Chances For Wednesday
- Rain Chances in the Forecast
- Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast
- Warmer Temps on Friday