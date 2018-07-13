Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.

We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.

The rain will help start cooling down temperatures as we only go up to the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the weekend, then the middle to upper 80s all next week, which is near average for this time of the year. We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for Monday & Tuesday before another round of rain moves in on Wednesday.

