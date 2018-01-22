Rain and snow on your Monday

Rain and snow showers are found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures cool down into the lower 30s as a strong cold front pushes through. It will get windy as well with those winds switching from the southwest to the northwest gusting from 30-35 miles per hour.

Scroll for more content...

On Tuesday we will start to see some improving weather across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A big warm up will move our way by the end of the week as we will see temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s.