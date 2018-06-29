Rain possible this weekend

**Excessive Heat Warning: Counties Included: Atchison (KS), Brown, Doniphan, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, and Caldwell counties until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

**Heat Advisory for Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, and Livingston counties until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 100-105 degrees.

Over the weekend we will watch a cold front start to make its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

There is a chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on Saturday night and Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong to possibly severe. We'll be tracking it and keeping you updated. A mix of sun & clouds are in the forecast on Sunday afternoon with highs falling back into the 80s. As we head into the Fourth of July next week, it will be hot and dry again with highs in the lower 90s.

