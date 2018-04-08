Rain/Snow Mix on Sunday Then Spring Returns

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Sunday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. This is all ahead of our next storm system as it will begin to push through later on this morning into the afternoon. The snow will mix in with rain as temperatures go above freezing to the upper 30s for highs. This should help limit snowfall and will be difficult to accumulate with surfaces being warm as well. The best chance for accumulating snow will occur across our northern counties. Snow accumulations look to be at around one inch or less.

Partly sunny skies for your Monday with a slight chance of a rain shower with temperatures in the middle 40s for highs. Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures greet us for the rest of the week. It will finally start feeling more like Spring as we start warming up to the upper 50s by Tuesday to upper 60s on Wednesday. There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast for late Wednesday

We will get near the 70 degree mark by Thursday with lots of sunshine. It will be a bit breezy as well. Right now, there is a chance of rain in the forecast for Friday evening as another storm system will push through the area, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder at times.

