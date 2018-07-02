Rally Collects 150 Pairs of Shoes for Migrant Children

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Demonstrators gathered in opposition to the White House’s “Zero-Tolerance” police at the Francis Street United Methodist Church Saturday evening.

Scroll for more content...

The Interfaith Alliance organized and hosted the St. Joseph rally. More than 120 people filled the UMC church pews. Demonstrators listened to speakers, musicians and children voice concern about families crossing the U.S. border.

President Donald Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy separated more than 2000 undocumented children from their parents. Images of the tent cities, children in cages prompted widespread attention on a global level.

Organizers asked people to bring a pair of shoes to represent the thousands of children separated from their parents and as a donation to those migrant children.

The protest was one of 700 planned nationwide. All rallies united under the banner of “Families Belong Together.” Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the country.

Religious leaders from different faiths each took the UMC stage to voice their opposition and each speaker said the U.S. policy was morally wrong. At least 10 people got up and read formal statements from religious centers. Islam, Christianity, and Judaism were all represented by speakers through formal statements during the service.

Rich Nolf read a statement from the U.S. Presbyterian Church.

“...there is nothing of more urgency than the tragedy that is unfolding at our borders, where children are ripped from their parents and placed in holding cells, while their frantic parents scream in agony at the separation,” Nolf read. “What has this nation become?”

The statement quoted scripture and issued a condemnation of the U.S. immigration policy.

“We must not punish desperate parents by tearing their children away from them, leaving the parents without access to the children or assurance of their welfare,” Rolf read.

The rally lasted about an hour. At the end of the service, postcards and forms were passed out to the crowd. One encouraging people to send a note to their representative demanding action and another encouraging people to register to vote.

Derek Evans, who co-founded “Our Revolution” an activist group, spoke about the voter registration card and the importance of voting in the next election. He, and others, said the two things people could do to help families at the border was register to vote and contact a representative.

Interfaith Alliance collected more than 150 pairs of shoes to donate to migrant children at the border.