Record Number of Holiday Travelers Expected

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Fourth of July is almost here, and many americans will be hitting the road."I've been traveling a lot actually lately," said Anne Deguchi, a Missouri resident who owns property in Texas.

Just off the interstate, at Speedy's Convenience Store, we found many people already on the move. "I'm going to back from Lincoln, Nebraska to Springfield, Illinois" said Brenda Reiling.

Some of them have found a home in the state.

"We're staying in St. Joe right now, but I just took a job in Kansas City, so we drive back and forth." said Tyler James, originally from Spokane, Washington.

"I live here in Missouri now for the last three years, but I do maintain a residency in Texas as well." said Anne Deguchi, of Wichita Falls, TX.

These drivers log a lot of miles, "Since the begining of the year, i've already put on about 40,000 miles on my truck, so I drive quite a bit." said James.

Miles that translate into money spent filling the tank. "I filled up and that's like, that's only half, half of my tank. And it cost me $37." said Deguchi.

But the rise in prices at the pump isn't really putting the brakes on travel.

"It is what it is, you just gotta pay for it." said Reiling.

In fact, AAA says this year will be one for the record books with 47 million Americans hitting the road, and with so much more of us now hitting the road this holiday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to make sure drivers are staying safe behind the wheel.

"We want people to slow down and pay attention to the traffic around them to hopefully reduce the possiblity of the crashes on the highway. said Cpl. Robert Dudeck of the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H

While the amount the drivers may steer off some, others are staying the course.

"I try to stay off the road, because there's so many people, I don't wanna chance an accident." said Deguchi. "We're going to branson next month," said James.

They're also making sure they get there do so safely, "[People should] be consciencious of what they're doing, how they're driving and whose driving around them." said Deguchi.