Remington Nature Center in its 10th year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Remington Nature Center opened its doors back in 2008, and in its 10th year, the center continues to educate people about nature and history.

Named after Wes and Patsy Remington, the nature center was built with the help of donations from the community, as well as funds from the city, county, and federal government.

Andrea McCoy has been with the center since it began and is happy to see the center continuing to be a hit in the community.

“It’s been wonderful to see the nature center find its place in this community,” McCoy said.

Before construction, there was no other museum in St. Joseph that offered the kind of services and education that it does today.

“This kind of filled a gap that we had in the area in nature," Chuck Kempf, Director of the St. Joseph Parks Department said. "Some of the areas of historical information and cultural information as well as the Native American aspect that the nature center is able to fill.”

Thousands of people visit the center every year. McCoy says that schools from Kansas City, Iowa and Nebraska have come to the center.

The Remington Nature Center is located along the Missouri River and has been seen as the most successful development along the water's edge.

“A lot of times people like to say that we walk a lot about the riverfront and never do anything," Kempf said. "Well we have done some pretty good stuff out here. This is a great facility as well as the complex. And we are looking forward to adding to that to bring more people to the river.”

Future riverfront development and at the nature center has McCoy excited about what's next.

"We are looking forward to the next 10 years to see what happens here.”

The Remington Nature Center is planning to hold a 10 year celebration on November 17.