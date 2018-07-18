Report: Tow truck driver killed every 6 days in U.S.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- During the summer travel months, people working the roadways want to remind people to keep it safe behind the wheel.
According to AAA, a tow truck driver is killed every six days in the United States.
