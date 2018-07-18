Clear

Report: Tow truck driver killed every 6 days in U.S.

During the summer travel months, people working the roadways want to remind people to keep it safe behind the wheel. According to AAA, a tow truck driver is killed every six days in the United States.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 9:31 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- During the summer travel months, people working the roadways want to remind people to keep it safe behind the wheel. 

According to AAA, a tow truck driver is killed every six days in the United States. 

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. We can get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.
