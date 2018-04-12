Residents Fed Up with Illegal Dumping

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Trash that is not found at the landfill can be seen at many locations around town, including King Hill.

"We were up here, my boyfriend and the kids and I," Aimee Finch said. "We enjoy the sites until we got to looking at all of the trash."

Old beer bottles, fast food wrappers and bags of trash litter the King Hill steep lookout.

Finch is frustrated the trash keeps piling up.

"We all have to live here and I was raised to take care of what's yours or where you live, your house or whatever, and this is not taking care of it," Finch said.

She took to Facebook to post about it where she asked on a local crime page whether anybody cared about the city anymore.

"We're supposed to have pride in our town and we don't," Finch said.

More than 100 people responded to her post with a few listing other illegal dumping sites bothering them too.

The littering problem extends to Missouri roads too, and it's an expensive problem.

"Annually MoDOT will spend over $6.7 million for litter removal," Shelly Aebersold of MoDOT said.

That's a lot of money that could be diverted to other projects and MoDOT workers could also focus on other problems.

"I mean they would be out patching potholes, they would be out mowing," Abersold said.

Finch has a simple solution, and it doesn't cost any money.

"If there is a trash can use it. Simple," Finch said.

MoDOT's annual "No More Trash" campaign begins Sunday.

The goal is to make Missouri cleaner and you can help by contacting our local MoDOT office to get signed up at 816-387-2350.