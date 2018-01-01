Riverside High School Takes Precautions After Rumored Threat

(WATHENA, Kan.) Riverside school administrators in Wathena took extra security steps Wednesday after a possible threat of violence at the school.

KQ2 was told by parents of students at the school that another group of students had identified themselves and dressed as "school shooters" as part of homecoming events.

Administrators say they informed law enforcement and parents of what was going on.

"There were rumors going around the high school this morning. When our high school principal became aware of those rumors, he contacted me. We've been investigating those rumors for the past couple of hours," Riverside USD 114 superintendent Bob Blair said.

Administrators say they believe there was never any danger to students and they would not say exactly what extra security measures were taken.