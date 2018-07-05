Rollover accident sends one to hospital

(St.Joseph) A two car collision on the Belt Highway has sent one woman to the hospital.

Traffic Officer Brendan McGinnis said police responded to the 2900 block of north Belt Highway for a two car collision resulting in a roll-over accident at around noon on Thursday.

A single passenger vehicle traveling southbound on the Belt was making a left turn from the center turn lane when a white SUV struck the front of it causing the vehicle to roll.

A 58- year old female driver of the turning vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Mosaic Life Care with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the white SUV was not injured and there were no other passengers in either vehicle at the time of the accident.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was issued a ticket for a making a left turn creating a hazard. The accident also closed down a portion of the northbound lanes on the Belt for about an hour.

The accident is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Police Department.