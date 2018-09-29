Clear

Rolling Hills Library holds first passport event

People at East Hills Mall were able to stop by the first Passport Fair, held by the Rolling Hills Library on Saturday.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People at East Hills Mall were able to stop by the first Passport Fair, held by the Rolling Hills Library on Saturday. 

The process of getting a passport can be complex but staff from the library were on hand to answer questions and to process passports, if people had the proper documentation.

Michelle Mears, Director of Rolling Hills Library, says that the event was designed to raise awareness of the kind of services that the library offers.

"We are holding a Passport Fair to raise awareness of our passport services and to help people get their passports," Mears said.

Both Rolling Hills Library locations have been certified passport agencies since 2016. People can schedule appointments to receive their passports at the library by visiting rhcl.org.

Rolling Hills Libraries are located at 1912 N. Belt Hwy in St. Joseph and in Savannah at 514 W. Main St. 

Chilly temperatures are expected to continue throughout today. Eventually, a few showers will move in from the west bringing on and off rain chances during the afternoon. Highs may eventually reach 60 degrees this evening but expect 50s for most of the day.
