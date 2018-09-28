Rollover accident results in no injuries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - A rollover accident on Frederick Avenue resulted in no injuries Friday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to an accident on Frederick Avenue on the I-29 bridge.

According to St. Joseph Police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after trying to make a left turn.

"Everybody's able to walk away form here," Officer Dave Gross with the St. Joseph Police Department said. "Just slow down while you're making your turns."

Two people were in the vehicle at the time.