Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rollover accident results in no injuries

A rollover accident on Frederick Avenue resulted in no injuries Friday afternoon.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 9:03 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - A rollover accident on Frederick Avenue resulted in no injuries Friday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to an accident on Frederick Avenue on the I-29 bridge.

According to St. Joseph Police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after trying to make a left turn.

"Everybody's able to walk away form here," Officer Dave Gross with the St. Joseph Police Department said. "Just slow down while you're making your turns."

Two people were in the vehicle at the time. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events