Rollover crash results in minor injuries

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident. Minor injuries were reported.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 1:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover vehicle accident at the intersection of S. 11th Street and Seymour Streets Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Joseph Police, a 55 year-old male was driving north on S. 11th St. when the driver swerved off the road and rolled down a hill. The driver believed he was going to rear end a car in front of him. 

The driver only experienced minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The vehicle struck power poles, that resulted in downed wires. Crews from KCP&L were on scene to assess the damage. 

It is believed that the lines were owned by AT&T. 

The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
