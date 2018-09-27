Rollover crash results in minor injuries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover vehicle accident at the intersection of S. 11th Street and Seymour Streets Thursday afternoon.
According to St. Joseph Police, a 55 year-old male was driving north on S. 11th St. when the driver swerved off the road and rolled down a hill. The driver believed he was going to rear end a car in front of him.
The driver only experienced minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
The vehicle struck power poles, that resulted in downed wires. Crews from KCP&L were on scene to assess the damage.
It is believed that the lines were owned by AT&T.
