Rookies and quarterbacks getting back into the flow of Chiefs camp

The Kansas City Chiefs went through drills for the second day of training camp at Missouri Western State University on Monday.

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 1:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 1:36 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs went through drills for the second day of training camp at Missouri Western State University on Monday.

Rookies and quarterbacks are getting back into the flow of practice before the full team arrives on Thursday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and players talked to the media after the second day of practice.

After a very nice weekend in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, things do begin to change for the upcoming workweek in terms of both temperatures & rain chances.
