(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs went through drills for the second day of training camp at Missouri Western State University on Monday.
Scroll for more content...
Rookies and quarterbacks are getting back into the flow of practice before the full team arrives on Thursday.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid and players talked to the media after the second day of practice.
Related Content
- Rookies and quarterbacks getting back into the flow of Chiefs camp
- Chiefs Wrap Up Rookie Mini-Camp
- Chiefs Training Camp Dates Announced
- MWSU Approves 2018 Chiefs Camp Contract
- St. Joe Mustangs Giving Back At Camp
- Chiefs and Missouri Western Reach Agreement to Extend Training Camp
- Chiefs eager to start 2018 Training Camp in St. Joseph
- SJPD hosts camp for kids
- Chiefs Schedule Released
- Field of Inspiration: Mizzou's Nash gives back to community with softball camp