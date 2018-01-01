Rosecrans Memorial Airport Breaks Ground on Wildlife Fence

Rosecrans Memorial Airport is taking extra steps to keep animals and airport staff safe.

Rosecrans broke ground on a new wildlife fence Friday afternoon. The $1.8 million project will place fencing around the perimeter of the airport, extending approximately 20,000 linear feet and standing eight feet high.

“It’s a great example of how community and all types of agencies can get together and get something done. The military, the state of Missouri, the county and city all working together to get this fence project done,” Airport General Manager Abraham Forney said.

The base of the fence will be placed deeper into the ground to prevent animals from digging their way onto the runway. Airport officials say the new fence was needed for animal control and to help security on the airport runways.

“Fortunately we haven't had a lot of accidents, but it only takes one incident.If a deer would out onto the runway and an aircraft would hit it, it could be catastrophic,” Forney said.

The wildlife fence project was a collaborative effort between Rosecrans Memorial Airport, the city of St. Joseph and the Air National Guard.