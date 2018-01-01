Rosecrans to Remain Open During Government Shutdown

With the government shutdown Saturday, people are starting to worry about how it will affect federal services and our military.

Scroll for more content...

Officials from the National Air Guard are assuring citizens that Rosecrans Memorial Airport has preparations in place for the government shutdown.

“We’ve been through this before and we will get through it again. Let me assure the great citizens of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, that Rosecrans is strong and will continue to be there. Always ready, always willing,” Missouri Adjutant General Steve Danner said.

The general said Rosecrans has a contingency plan to insure all units are financially secure during the shutdown.

The government officially shutdown Saturday on the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration. ABC News reports that with the shutdown some federal employees will begin to receive furlough notices as soon as Saturday.