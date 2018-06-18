Roster Moves For The Royals

The Kansas City Royals decided Sunday to make some roster moves bringing up some players from Triple-A-Omaha before the last game of the Houston Astros series.

The Royals have not done well through the month of June, as they have only won two games with the last win coming against the Oakland A's. Bringing up some fresh faces would allow the Royals to get look at some of their younger talent as playoff contention seems like an afterthought.

Adalberto Mondesi son of Raul Mondesi, was the Royals top prospect a few years ago, making his major league debut in the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets. Mondesi has battled injuries in his career up to this point, and has not hit well when called up to play with the Royals. The Royals do like his athleticism, and at just 22 years old the ceiling is still high.

Other moves that were made. The Royals also called up outfielder Rosell Herrera and brought up right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha. The Royals optioned Scott Barlow and Ramon Torres. Lefty pitcher Eric Skogland is now on the 60 day disabled list.

Kansas City Royals start a new three game series with the Texas Rangers Monday at Kauffman Stadium.