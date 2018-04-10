Clear

Royals Heat Up Kauffman Stadium

Kansas City Royals route Seattle in game one of long home stand

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 2:28 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 2:33 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Starting Pitcher Jakob Junis is now 2-0 on the year and has pitched 14 scoreless innings.

Junis was on the verge of pitching a no hitter as well, before giving up one hit to Daniel Vogelbach in the seventh inning.
No harm was done as Kansas City closed out the game with a shut out.

It was a tale of good pitching and hitting as the Royals put up ten total runs, and nine throughout the first four innings.

This was game one of a seven game home stand, as the Royals will play the Mariners Tuesday and Wednesday, and the LA Angels will come to town for the last four games before the Royals head back on the road.

First pitch for game two against Seattle will be at 7:15 at the K.

