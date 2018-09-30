Royals, Ned Yost agree to 1-year extension for 2019

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— On the final day of the 2018 regular season, the Kansas City Royals announced manager Ned Yost will return as the club’s manager in 2019.

Yost’s extension is a one-year deal.

Yost is the winningest manager in Royals’ history—687 wins.

The Royals are 58-103 heading into Sunday’s season finale.

Yost led the Royals to two World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015—including winning in ‘15 in five games against the Mets.