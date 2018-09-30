Clear

Royals, Ned Yost agree to 1-year extension for 2019

Yost’s extension is for a one-year deal.

Posted: Sep. 30, 2018 12:55 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— On the final day of the 2018 regular season, the Kansas City Royals announced manager Ned Yost will return as the club’s manager in 2019.

Yost’s extension is a one-year deal.

Yost is the winningest manager in Royals’ history—687 wins.

The Royals are 58-103 heading into Sunday’s season finale.

Yost led the Royals to two World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015—including winning in ‘15 in five games against the Mets.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunday will feature kind of a mixed bag in the forecast. Expect some patchy fog near St. Joseph and to the north. Showers are expected to develop but will be scattered in nature. Temperatures will range from the low 60s to the north, to upper 60s near St. Joseph, to the 70s south and east of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events