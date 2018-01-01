Royals Pitcher Pleads Guilty to DUI

(KMBC 9) Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy plead guilty to driving under the influence in Overland Park and will be placed on probation for one year.

Scroll for more content...

A spokesman for the city of Overland park said that Duffy entered the plea last week and will have to pay $1,220 in fines and court fees.

Duffy will have to report to a probation officer once a month and abstain from drugs and alcohol and will also be subject to random breath, urine and blood screenings.

Royals spokesman Mike Swanson said that the plea is a matter between Duffy, his representatives and the city.

Overland Park police stopped and cited Duffy in August after he returned to Kansas City during a road trip for an exam on his pitching arm elbow. Police said the incident happened in the 136th block of Metcalf Avenue.

Witnesses said that the incident happened at a Burger King in the area. Employees said Duffy ordered his food, then pulled around to pay, but when the time came for him to pick up the food, the vehicle never pulled up.

Employees went to check on the driver and found Duffy passed out in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Employees struggled to get Duffy to wake up and called police who responded and ticketed Duffy.

The left-handed starter underwent surgery in October but is expected to be ready for spring training in February.

Duffy went 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA over 24 starts in the first season of a five-year, $65 million contract extension. He struck out 130 while issuing just 41 walks, and was expected to be the ace of a rebuilt starting rotation.