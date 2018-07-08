Clear

Royals Place Junis on Disabled List

The Kansas City Royals have placed right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis on the 10-day disabled list with lower back inflammation.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)- The Kansas City Royals have placed right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis on the 10-day disabled list with lower back inflammation. 

In the corresponding move, the Royals have selected right-handed pitcher Glenn Sparkman from Triple-A Omaha. 

Junis' DL stint is retroactive to July 5, making him eligible to return on July 15. 

Junis is 5-10 with a 5.13 ERA in 101.2 innings in 2018. 

The beautiful weekend continues with almost a repeat of Saturday's weather for Sunday. High temperatures will be a little warmer, near 90 degrees with sunny skies.
