Royals Place Junis on Disabled List

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)- The Kansas City Royals have placed right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis on the 10-day disabled list with lower back inflammation.
In the corresponding move, the Royals have selected right-handed pitcher Glenn Sparkman from Triple-A Omaha.
Junis' DL stint is retroactive to July 5, making him eligible to return on July 15.
Junis is 5-10 with a 5.13 ERA in 101.2 innings in 2018.
