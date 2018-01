The Kansas City Royals have released their 2018 regular season schedule with times.

Kansas City will welcome the Chicago White Sox on March 29 for Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

The majority of weekday home games will begin at 7:15 p.m., while most Saturday home games will start at 6:15 p.m.

With the exception of the season finale, all Sunday home games are all scheduled to begin 1:15 p.m.