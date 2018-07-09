Royals Sign Young Japanese Star Pitcher

The Kansas City Royals Sunday announced the signing of Japanese 16-year old pitcher Kaito Yuki.

The Osaka, Japan native just completed his junior high season in May and chose to sign a professional contract with the Royals over attending high school. Yuki, is a 6-2, 170 lb. right-handed pitcher who was born on May 12, 2002.

Yuki went on to say "I wanted to play in the United States as soon as possible, rather than playing high school ball at Koshien Stadium (in Japan's iconic national championship)."

The Signing took place in Yuki's hometwon of Osaka Japan. Kaito Yukiwill begin his professional career next season.