Royals, Tigers to Play in Omaha in June 2019

The first Major League Baseball game ever played in Nebraska will take place next year in Omaha featuring the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers.

Scroll for more content...

MLB announced the game Thursday afternoon. The regular season game will be televised nationally by ESPN and will be played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha- one day before the Opening Celebration Day of the 2019 NCAA Men's College World Series.

"As fans enjoy the excitement of the College World Series, I am pleased to announce that we will be playing a Major League game in Omaha next season," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We look forward to partnering with the NCAA and all the various parties who have worked hard to put this game together. This represents another significant step in our efforts to showcase the solidarity that links each level of our great game."

The Royals and the Storm Chasers, who helped make this event possible, share the game's longest relationship between a Major League Club and its Triple-A affiliate, spanning the careers of Hall of Famer George Brett and other Kansas City greats since its franchise inception in 1969. Thirty-two Major League players all-time were born in Omaha, including Hall of Famers Bob Gibson and Wade Boggs, and more than 100 all-time were born in Nebraska, including Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn and Royals' three-time All-Star Alex Gordon, a Lincoln native and a product of the University of Nebraska. Gibson pitched for Triple-A Omaha when it was a Cardinals' affiliate. As a member of the New York Giants' Minneapolis farm club in 1951, Hall of Famer Willie Mays was in Omaha when he was called up to the Majors. In 1889, Hall of Fame pitcher Kid Nichols was the ace of the Omaha Omahogs of the Western Association. The state of Nebraska has a long and distinguished tradition of Native Americans playing the game.

"The bond that ties our ball club in Kansas City and the city of Omaha dates back to the first pitch ever thrown in organization history in 1969 when both the Kansas City Royals and then-Omaha Royals came into existence," Kevin Uhlich, the Royals' Senior Vice President, Business Operations, said. "Couple that with one of the greatest spectacles in college athletics, the College World Series, and we're ecstatic as an organization to participate in this historic game. So many of the athletes who have worn Royal uniforms have come through this great community either while starring for their college team or as a member of our organization. It's only fitting that the Royals be a part of the first Major League game ever hosted by the city of Omaha."

The 2019 game will follow other recent special events that have brought regular season play to non-traditional locales and have been telecast by ESPN.

On July 3, 2016, the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins played at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a celebration of the servicemembers at the post and the first Major League game ever held in the state.

On August 20, 2017, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals participated in the inaugural Little League Classic, which took place at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the home of the Little League World Series.

The second Little League Classic presented by GEICO will be played this August 19th between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Omaha has hosted the College World Series since 1950, at Rosenblatt Stadium through 2010 and at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha since 2011.