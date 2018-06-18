Royals Trade Herrera to Nationals for 3 Prospects

The Kansas City Royals traded closer Kelvin Herrera to the Washington Nationals Monday night.
Herrera has a 1.05 ERA in 27 appearances, converting 14 out of 16 save opportunities in 2018.
The two time All-Star made his debut for the Royals back in 2011 at the age of 21.
Herrera was a member of the 2015 World Championship team.
He had a career-high 26 saves in 2017.
Kansas City acquired three Minor League prospects in return, Blake Perkins, Kelvin Gutierrez, and Yohanse Morel.
