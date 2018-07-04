Clear

Royals sign 1st round pick

The Kansas City Royals have signed RHP Brady Singer, the 2018 first round pick.

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 10:22 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Royals have signed the club's 2018 first round pick. 

The Royals announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brady Singer Tuesday.

The deal reportedly worth $4.25 million. 

Singer played three seasons at the University of Florida. 

He was the 18th overall pick in the June amateaur draft. 

The Kansas City Royals have signed RHP Brady Singer, the 2018 first round pick.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
A Heat Advisory will continue through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool! For your Independence Day, highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events