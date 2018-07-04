Royals sign 1st round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Royals have signed the club's 2018 first round pick.
The Royals announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brady Singer Tuesday.
The deal reportedly worth $4.25 million.
Singer played three seasons at the University of Florida.
He was the 18th overall pick in the June amateaur draft.
