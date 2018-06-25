Shooting Injures Two

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people are recovering after being shot in St. Joseph's midtown.
St. Joseph police responded to the area of 20th and Messanie Streets around 1:20a.m. Monday morning.
There they found two individuals who had both been shot in the upper leg.
Both of them were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.
Police said they were still looking for the shooter.
